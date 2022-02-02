District engineer arrested over embezzlement

The Namisindwa District engineer has been arrested on allegations of causing financial loss and embezzlement.

He was arrested by officers from the Criminal Investigation Directorate (CID) attached to the State Minister of Economic Monitoring in the Office of the President, Mr Peter Ogwang.

The official’s woes started last year when Mr Ogwang visited the district to inspect government projects.

Mr Ogwang questioned the implementation of some of the projects such as the district and lower local council administration blocks, roads, seed schools and misuse of start-up funds, among others in the district.

The minister then directed police to investigate the district officials over shoddy work, ghost projects and abandoned projects, among others.

CID Spokesperson, Mr Charles Twiine, told this reporter that the engineer was arrested on Monday and that he will appear before the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala on Wednesday (February 2, 2022).

"We have preferred charges of embezzlement of government funds and causing financial loss against him. He will appear before the Anti-Corruption Court on Wednesday (today) for plea taking,"Mr Twiine said.

During his visit last year, Mr Ogwang also discovered that the newly constructed schools, health centers developed cracks before completion.

Several government infrastructural projects in the region lie unfinished even after more than half of the funds were provided for them.

After his trip, Mr Ogwang directed police in all the districts that make up Bugisu Sub-region to investigate the district staff over shoddy construction works.







