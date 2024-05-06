Doctors invent App to assess reproductive tract infections

A medical team from Makerere University Hospital and the College of Health Services has developed an Android-based mobile application aimed at promoting reproductive health awareness and access to treatment.

The general public can access the service via the Google Play Store on smartphones and get information on the different types of reproductive tract infections (RTIs), including their common signs and symptoms. Then they can get assistance in case of any emergencies, book appointments at Makerere University Hospital or chat with a doctor.

The Directorate for Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Support at Makerere University supported the medical team to jointly develop the Mak RTI Mobile App officially launched on Friday at Makerere University Hospital in Kampala.

The Principal of the College of Health Services, Prof Damalie Nakanjako, who represented the deputy vice chancellor for academic affairs, Prof Umar Kakumba, at the launch, commended the team for developing the innovation.

“Our vision as the College of Health Services is to provide transformative education and research to meet societal needs, so, this is meeting the needs of our population,” Dr Nakanjako said.

RTIs are caused by organisms normally present in the reproductive tract, or introduced from the outside part of the body during sexual intercourse or a respective medical procedure.

The Director of Makerere University Health Services, Prof Josaphat Byamugisha, said the infections are common among the active age group of 15 years and 49 years.

About RTIs

The Head of Clinical Services at Makerere University Hospital, Dr Hassan Mulema, said they mostly tend to receive young patients, “who come with problems such as itching of their genitals or to complain about the pain they experience while urinating.”

According to Dr Mulema, RTIs can be classified under three categories; sexually transmitted infections, including gonorrhea and syphilis, and overgrowth of endogenous [proceeding from within] microorganisms normally found inside the vagina such as bacterial vaginosis and yeast infections. The third group of RTIs may be caused by medical interventions that may provoke infections in several ways.

“Organisms from outside the body can be introduced into the upper genital tract during medical procedures if the infection control is poor,” Dr Mulema said.

Though the infections can affect males and females, the burden of untreated RTIs is especially seen in women as these infections do not easily show signs.

“The individual [in this case, the woman] can end up getting repeated infections which can then lead to scarring of the fallopian tubes, leading to blockage of the tubes, causing fertility issues and inability to give birth,” Dr Mulema explained.

“But even if the mother manages to get pregnant and she gets an RTI, the unborn baby may get it, a case in point, syphilis, gonorrhea,” he added.

Some of these RTIs, Dr Mulema elaborated, are also associated with cancers, for example, Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which can easily affect the cervix, and someone ends up getting cervical cancer or cancer of the penis (for men).

Although there is limited data on the current prevalence of RTIs in the country, Prof Byamugisha said from their studies, bacterial vaginosis, an abnormal vaginal discharge caused by overgrowth of bacteria, was a common RTI detected among women.

“But regardless of what the infection is, they should be taken seriously,” Prof Byamugisha said, adding, “It should be treated very fast and aggressively so that the long-term complications do not arise.”

The medical experts advise the public to observe healthy practices such as wearing condoms as well as observing ideal bathing and toilet practices, as part of the preventive measures.

The application was developed with funding from the government under the Makerere University Research and Innovations Fund. The amount of funding was, however, not disclosed.



About the Mak RTI app

· It is an Android mobile-based application available on Google Play Store.

· To download it, type Mak-RTI to access a variety of information on the common RTIs.