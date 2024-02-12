Dokolo by-elections: EC calls for peaceful electioneering period

The Electoral Commission (EC) has urged citizens to embrace cooperation, peace, and unity in the forthcoming parliamentary and Local Government Councils’ by-elections in Dokolo District.

The District Woman Representative seat for Dokolo became vacant following the death of the former Member of Parliament, Cecilia Barbara Atim Ogwal, which occurred on January 18, 2024. Ogwal died of a cancer-related illness at a hospital in India.

Accordingly, the electoral body has released the programme for the by-elections of the District Woman Representative to Parliament and councillors on various Local Government Council seats in the district which are also vacant.

On Monday, EC chairperson Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama visited Dokolo District ahead of the March 21 exercise to engage with stakeholders and advocate for peace during the electoral period.

“As stakeholders, we wish to appeal for your cooperation and support in mobilisation and sensitisation of the voters. The commission strongly believes that the successful exercise will depend on your cooperation to observe law and order during this electoral process,” Justice Byabakama told hundreds of stakeholders gathered at Dokolo Technical School.

The EC chairperson further noted that the commission had received communication from the district leadership that there were also vacancies at the Local Government Council levels.

“So, we want to use this exercise not only for the Woman Member of Parliament but to also fill those vacancies at Local Government levels,” he said.

The vacancies that exist in the Local Government include; sub-county councillor for Adakmon Parish in Dokolo sub-county. This position fell vacant following the death of the previously elected councillor, according to the EC.

Others are; the Bata sub-county councillor representing older persons. The one who was there passed away. The third position to be filled is Bata sub-county male youth councillor. This position became vacant after the councillor elected in 2021 resigned.

“We also have a sub-county women councillor for Agoga Parish in Kwera sub-county. This councillor is said to have absconded from duty,” Justice Byabakama added.

“The other one is a sub-county councillor for Apenyang Parish, also in Kwera sub-county. That one also absconded. The other one is the sub-county councillor representing older persons for Kwera Sub-county.”

Roadmap

The by-elections programme will commence with an update of the National Voters’ Register from February 12 -15, 2024 at update stations in each of the 71 parishes/wards in the district.

The Commission has appointed Thursday, February 15 as the cut-off date for applying for registration as a voter and for transfer of voting location in the area. The registration and transfer of voters from one polling station to another within Dokolo District will not take place after February 15, according to the roadmap.

The display of the Voters’ Register will be conducted for a period of 10 days, that is, from February 21 to March 1, at all the 173 polling stations in Dokolo.

The Display of Parish Tribunal Recommendations for deletion from/or inclusion on the Register will be conducted for six days, that is, from March 1-6, 2024 at the respective parish/ward headquarters.

The nomination of candidates will be conducted on March 11 and March 12 at the office of the Dokolo Returning Officer, and the successfully nominated candidates will conduct campaign meetings for seven days. Campaigns start on March 13 till March 19.