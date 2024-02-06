Ogwal’s daughter to carry FDC flag

The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has endorsed Ms Rosemary Alwoc Ogwal, the daughter of the late Cecilia Ogwal, to carry the party flag for the Dokolo Woman Member of Parliament by-election.

On February 5, top officials of the FDC Najjanankumbi faction held a closed-door meeting with Ms Alwoc and her family from which they assured her of their support in replacing her late mother who was on the FDC ticket.

A party official, who preferred anonymity, told Daily Monitor that they also sought to acquaint Ms Alwoc with how the local politics is conducted as she has been staying abroad.

“She is going to carry the party flag. What she wanted was assurance from the party that it will support her financially and in any other form,” the party official said after the meeting at party headquarters in Kampala yesterday.

Reports have been rife that Ms Awolc would run on the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket or come as an independent in the by-election.

The FDC officials confirmed that although NRM and the Uganda People’s Congress had approached her, she decided to run on the former’s ticket to keep her mother’s legacy.

Mr John Kikonyogo the party spokesperson, told journalists that the fact that Ms Awolc has decided to make decisions with them shows that she belongs to FDC and has not been forced.

“We didn’t force her to come here, she came on her own. All of us have been offered money many times by different parties but we are still FDC, it is her choice and is final, and I will not speak for her but facts will speak at the end of the day,” Mr Kikonyogo said.

Mr Awolc said she will communicate the outcome of her engagement with FDC officials at a later time.

“I am having discussions with the FDC and I am on the way back home. So you will be informed, just watch the space,” she said as she left FDC premises.