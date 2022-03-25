Mengo responds to CJ Dollo rebuke of Buganda over Oulanyah's death

Uganda’s largest traditional kingdom Friday responded to critical remarks made by the country’s judiciary chief following the March 20 death of Parliament Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

During a vigil at Oulanyah’s home in Kampala on Tuesday, Chief Justice (CJ) Alfonse Owiny-Dollo said Buganda should rein in some of its “wicked people…lumpens” to rescue the region from falling into an “abyss”, sparking outrage and condemnation.

His remarks were premised on a demonstration staged by a section of Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters against the admission of the Speaker in Seattle, capital of Washington state.

“We urge members of the public, including leaders at all levels, to preserve the dignity of the deceased by avoiding unfounded statements,” Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister, Charles Peter Mayiga, has said.

In a Friday morning statement, Mr Mayiga responded warning that such remarks only risked triggering “unwarranted debates thereby causing more grief to the deceased’s family, friends, colleagues and the entire country.”

Buganda has also dismissed claims pushed by CJ Dollo that its cultural leader was transported to Germany for medication using a presidential jet and public funds.

“When the Kabaka flew to Germany in August, 2021, he did not fly by the presidential jet, but by KLM Airlines,” Mr Mayiga clarified.

All through Thursday, tensions escalated as social media flooded with messages calling out the CJ Dollo.

But according to Mr Mayiga, his kingdom that has over 10 million of Uganda’s 44million people is open to maintaining ties with the Acholi ethnicity.

“We of the current generation, are proud of that bond and are keen to maintain historic and brotherly ties,” he stated.