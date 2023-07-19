Don't abuse self-defence skills, Kisaka warns KCCA enforcement officers

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director Ms Dorothy Kisaka has warned the Authority’s law enforcement officers not to misuse the skills gained during the three-month training at National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi.

"Make good use of the skills and knowledge you have gained to create a good image of the institution. Be champions of peace and zero tolerance to corruption," she said while passing out 84 law enforcement officers over the weekend.

She explained that misusing the skills tarnishes the name of the institution, adding that self-defence skills are not supposed to be applied to citizens but rather for fighting the enemy.

Besides self-defence training, the officers were also taught mechanisms of arrest, methods of work, laws that govern the transformation of the society, and patriotism among others to help them enforce trade order in the city.

“It is important to have personnel, but it is more important to ensure that they are well trained to carry out the work that you have given them. We have so far trained over 180 law enforcement officers,” Ms Kisaka said.

The Deputy Resident City commissioner for Rubaga Division, Mr Anderson Burora warned the officers against human rights violations as they execute their duties.

“We don’t expect you to use self-defence skills on a common man. They are used to fight the enemy, and they are not supposed to be abused. You are expected to exhibit humility, discipline, professionalism and patriotism while executing your duties,” he said, warning them against extortion as well.

Deputy Director of NALI, Col Henry Serugo said that team was taken in a number of modules that put them at a level of problem solvers.