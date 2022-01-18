Don’t allow pregnant girls in school, says Ruwenzori bishop

By  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • The Kabarole District education officer, Ms Elizabeth Kasenene, last week told school head teachers to comply with Ministry of Education policy and allow pregnant girls back to school.

FORT PORTAL. Bishop Reuben Kisembo of Ruwenzori Diocese has advised government and other education stakeholders to stop allowing pregnant and breastfeeding girls from returning to school.

