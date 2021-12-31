Donations start pouring in for burial conductor

Bbaale County MP Charles Tebandeke (right) hands over bags of cement to Mr Godfrey Jjemba, a burial conductor (centre), in Mbulakati Village in Kitimbwa Sub-county, Kayunga District on December 30, 2021. PHOTO/ FRED MUZAALE

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • Daily Monitor on Wednesday published Mr Jjemba’s profile after he trended on social media with the 'Omugenzi' memes (the late’s memes).

Residents of Mbulakati Village in Kitimbwa Sub-county, Kayunga District, thronged the home of Mr Godfrey Jjemba, 69, the sensational burial conductor, yesterday to celebrate his new-found status as he received donations from the Bbaale County MP,  Mr Charles Tebandeke.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.