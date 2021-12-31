Donations start pouring in for burial conductor

Residents of Mbulakati Village in Kitimbwa Sub-county, Kayunga District, thronged the home of Mr Godfrey Jjemba, 69, the sensational burial conductor, yesterday to celebrate his new-found status as he received donations from the Bbaale County MP, Mr Charles Tebandeke.

Mr Tebandeke donated a mobile phone and 10 bags of cement to Mr Jjemba following a Daily Monitor story, where he was profiled.

Mr Jjemba’s photo went viral on social media weeks ago, and he has since become a household name in Kayunga Town because of his charisma while relaying announcements at funerals.

Daily Monitor on Wednesday published Mr Jjemba’s profile after he trended on social media with the 'Omugenzi' memes (the late’s memes).

Mr Tebandeke said after reading the story, he decided to extend a helping hand to Mr Jjemba, “the new celeb in my constituency” to improve his standard of living.

“Use the cement to complete your house. I call upon other well-wishers to offer more assistance because the house needs to be painted, tiled and doors fixed,” he said.

Mr Tebandeke also said he came to Mr Jjemba’s aid because of the good and significant work he is doing in the community. The 69-year-old, who lives in a mud and wattle house, had embarked on construction of a permanent house two years ago, but stalled due to lack of resources.

Despite his services being on high demand in the district, Mr Jjemba did not have a mobile phone and has been using his wife’s.

During the handover of the donations, residents danced while others, including Mr Jjemba’s step-mother, hugged him amid reports that his elderly and bedridden father, Mr Elezefania Matte, wanted to attend the function, but could not due to ill health.

“My son has become a celebrity, I would like to be present when he is receiving support but I can’t walk,” Mr Matte reportedly said.

His colleagues also embraced him for photo moments, while other people took some of his property for personal use.

The sub-county chairperson, Mr Michael Malinga, and other local leaders also attended the function.

Mr Jjemba’s wife did not attend as she was still nursing a sick relative in Kayunga town, but his first wife attended, watching the proceedings from a distance.

An excited Mr Jjemba thanked the MP for the support.

“Fellow celebs who have gathered here, I am excited to receive this donation. I am sure it is going to improve my work,” he said.

In an earlier interview, Mr Jjemba had said he lacks quicker means of transport to travel to funerals since he uses a bicycle that makes him tired due to his advanced age.

Ms Eron Nabagereka, the area secretary for women affairs, who is also Mr Jjemba’s neighbour, said she was happy that her village had finally got a celebrity.

“We now see cars and people from all walks of life throng his home. He is our celeb,” Ms Nabagereka said.