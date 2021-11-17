Donors ask govt to focus on Aids prevention

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • 5.4% Prevalence: Statistics from Uganda Aids Commission indicate that HIV prevalence has declined from 6.4 percent in the previous year to 5.4 percent. 

Development partners in the HIV/Aids fight have asked government to shift focus to prevention of the scourge to bring down the 730 new infections and 400 deaths registered per week. 

