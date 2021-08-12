Doubling S1, S5 classes worries head teachers

Some say it will be complicated to have double classes given that infrastructure has not expanded.

School heads have expressed dilemma about how the institutions will run after back-to-back closures, and last month’s release of national examinations results, raises the possibility of two cohorts in same class.

Classes expected to be most affected include Senior One, Senior Five, and university first-year intake.

In the face of the Covid-19 threat, the government closed educational institutions in March 2020 and again on June 18, 2021 after a post-first pandemic wave phased re-opening, which was due to be completed, led to increased infections among students.

The second 42-day lockdown has been partially lifted, but schools remain closed alongside places of worship, bars, gyms and concerts.

With results of Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) and Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations released last month, and that of Uganda Advanced of Certificate of Education (UACE) pending, questions arise about a clogged system.

The current Senior One and Senior Five students had studied for three and two weeks, respectively before President Museveni imposed the first nationwide lockdown.

Schools reopened in a phased manner and Senior One students studied for about a month while their Senior Five counterparts were due to return for third term of promotional examinations, before the second lockdown was imposed.

The same confusion applies to universities that are likely to have two cohorts of first-year students, with the current ones having hardly spent a month at campus before schools were closed again.

Most head teachers, except that of Wanyange Girls, questioned how cohorts will be doubled and effectively taught.

Sr Gladys Kachope, the head teacher of Immaculate Heart Girls SSS in Rukungiri District, said it will be a puzzle to have the double classes given that infrastructure has not expanded.

She said they currently have 350 students in Senior One and 250 students in Senior 5, and plan to admit a similar number, meaning the student numbers in both classes will double.

“We can receive the current Senior Ones who should study for two months and promote them to Senior Two and then we can bring in the ones who sat for 2020 exams. Having them at once will be a dilemma and the spread of Covid-19 among students would double,” Sr Kachope said.

The head teacher of St Henry’s Kitovu in Masaka, Mr Augustine Mugabo, said the government has not yet issued a programme on how schools will handle double classes when schools reopen.

Mr Mugabo added that his institution will not be in a position to handle double cohorts.

“If government can reopen schools for current students in Senior One, Two, and Three and Five before September, they will be able to complete the academic year and be promoted to the next class,” he said.

“[The] government can reopen [all educational institutions] in January 2022 if Covid-19 is kicked out of the country. This will see all students, including those who passed 2020 PLE and UCE start [the next classes], but we cannot have them all at once,” he said.

Prof Eli Katunguka, the Vice Chancellor of Kyambogo University, said they annually admit 8,000 students and doubling such a number would require classroom space, chairs and lecturers doubled for effective teaching and learning. Just like his colleagues in other institutions, Prof Katunguka said the government should reopen in a staggered manner for universities to be able to handle.

“We cannot have them at the same time; it will overwhelm us because it will necessitate us to hire more lecturers, construct more classes which we cannot do. We can have these students in a staggered manner so that we receive each group at a go,” he said.

Ms Deborah Basekanakyo, the head teacher of Wanyange Girls Secondary School, however, differed, arguing that they have capacity to handle two cohorts simultaneously, citing the departure of candidate classes.

“Each subject has a list of topics for O Level, and a list for A-Level. So, then you go to the classes, and determine which topics have been covered and which topics are yet to be covered by each group. All you need is more time to cover all the topics in the specified time. And this time can be found by reorganising the individual school academic programme,” Ms Basekanakyo said.

She added: “Majority of schools have been giving students beginning of term exams, mid-term exams, and end of term exams. So, removing or reducing on those exams alone will create more time for syllabi coverage. I don’t see any challenge with opening schools for all the 6 classes at once for secondary schools.”

Mr Fagil Mandy, a former commissioner in the Ministry of Education, said doubling cohorts would not work and urged the government to explore feasible emergency options to clear the “mess”.

According to Mr Mandy, the government should push all the students who have over stayed in one class and find a way of giving them remedial lessons to catch up with what they missed.

“The current Senior One students and Senior Five students had been taught a few basic things. These should be promoted to create room for the new entrants. Senior Two and Three students should also be promoted,” he said.

Mr Manday also advised the government to contract the syllabi for the affected students because time is not on their side to cover everything amid the Covid-19 disruptions.

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE

Officials in the Ministry of Education declined to comment on the matter. However, while releasing the PLE exams result a month ago, Education minister Janet Museveni, when asked about the likely doubled classes, said: “This will be a mess, but we shall manage our mess when we get there. We shall, of course, manage it.” Ms Museveni said the reopening of the schools will be sequenced, but tied this to vaccination of all students aged 12 and above.

In a related development, the government has cleared medical schools to reopen for their final year students tomorrow.

