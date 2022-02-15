Dozens of property destroyed after fire guts Sembabule school 

Police in Sembabule District are investigating circumstances under which a secondary school was gutted by fire that destroyed dozens of students’ property.

The fire said to have been caused by a short circuit devastated a Girls’ dormitory at Lwebitakuli Bright Secondary School.

“We thank God that no life was lost during this inferno since students were attending night preps at the time the fire broke out,” the school’s director Mr Kassim Kigonya said.

He also observed that the electricity was unstable few hours to the Sunday incident.

"With the help of neighbors and parents, we managed to put out the fire to stop it from spreading to other parts of the dormitories and by the time police came in, we had managed to control the fire," Mr Kigonya told this reporter.

Hajj Elias Kasoozi, the Sembabule District speaker urged police to expedite investigations into the matter.

Sembabule District Woman MP, Ms Mary Begumisa asked school proprietors to “be cautious about safety and security measures to avoid such incidents from reoccurring.”

Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Muhammad Nsubuga said: “Police investigations into the cause of the inferno had kicked off, adding that the school administration is going to meet with the security authorities to discuss the way forward following the incident.”

Repeated school fires