Dozens of property destroyed after fire guts Sembabule school 

A man walks past the burnt dormitory at Lwebitakuli Bright Secondary School on February 14. PHOTO/CLEOPHAS TUKAMARWA

By  CLEOPHAS TUKAMARWA  &  Fahad Malik Jjingo

What you need to know:

  • This is at least the seventh school fire recorded in Uganda since resumption of schools on January 10.
  • About ten students have been reported killed in such fires. 

Police in Sembabule District are investigating circumstances under which a secondary school was gutted by fire that destroyed dozens of students’ property.

