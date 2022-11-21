DP mobilises 300 youth for Ssemogerere burial today

The Democratic Party (DP) has mobilised about 300 DP youth to guard against any probable chaos during the burial of Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere.

Ssemogererel, a DP stalwart who passed on last Friday, will be buried today at Nkumba Bufulu, in Wakiso District.

The DP chairperson in Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District, Mr Francis Xavier Sserwada, said they will ensure order prevails during the burial.

“As we mourn our hero who was very peaceful and couldn’t even hurt a fly or shade blood, we will not allow any chaos to occur,” he said.

Mr Sserwada made the remarks while speaking to the media as party members marked the route to the burial grounds yesterday.

He said the resolution was reached after getting information that there were groups of youth who were planning to stop some DP leaders, including the party president, Mr Norbert Mao, from attending the burial.

The DP chairperson for Busiro South, Mr James Galiwango Kigungu, said the party decided to erect banana shoots on the road in memory of the late Ssemogerere.

“We benefited a lot from the late Ssemogerere, he promoted education, health, and roads were constructed. He was very vocal in Parliament,” he said.

The DP chairperson for Kitala Ward, Ms Mary Namuli Sanyu, said the deceased was an upright man.