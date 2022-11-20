Lango eulogizes ‘peaceful’ Ssemogerere

Tekwaro Lango leadership has eulogized former Democratic Party (DP) president and two-time presidential candidate Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere, describing his death as regrettable.

The Paramount Chief, Eng Dr Moses Michael Odongo Okune, also the former executive director of Uganda Road Fund, said the deceased was naturally a very friendly person.

“He was a good human being. Above all, he truly believed in unity and peace, something which all Ugandans should emulate,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

He noted that though his dream of becoming president of Uganda did not come true, Ssemogerere “showed us that you can live a decent and simple life but you can still be a public figure whom people admire and emulate.”

“He lived a corruption-free life. During his active participation in politics, his name did not surface anywhere in any corruption scandal, something I want to encourage all the leaders, particularly in the Lango sub-region and Uganda at large to emulate,” Dr Odongo said, noting that Ssemogerere died without any blood in his hands.

“Nobody in his right mind will stand up one day and say Ssemongerere killed his relatives. He died without staining his hands with blood. And as Tekwaro Lango, we believe that we can have differences of opinion; politically, socially or culturally but it should not lead to spilling of blood,” he added.

“More importantly, when your idea fails to convince people and you fail to attain an elective post, respect those whose ideas were successful and work with them,” he advised.

Ssemogerere, who had been unwell for quite a long time, died at around 4am on Friday at his home in Rubaga Division in Kampala, according to his family. He was aged 90.