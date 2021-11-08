DP picks Waddimba for Kayunga LC5 by-election

The opposition Democratic Party (DP) has picked Mr Anthony Waddimba as its flag bearer for the Kayunga District LC 5 by-election.

Mr Waddimba, 33, an activist, who also contested for the Ntenjeru South MP seat in Kayunga District in 2016 but lost to NRM’s Fred Baseke is the latest politician to join the race.

He joins Mr Andrew Muwonge, the NRM flag bearer and two National Unity Platform (NUP) members Mr Rajab Ssenkubuge and Ms Harriet Nakwedde that seek party endorsement.

According to a November 3 letter written by the DP's Kayunga District organizing secretary, Mr Ponsiano Musisi, addressed to the Party’s secretary General, Mr Waddimba was endorsed by the district executive.

An excited, vocal and dramatic Mr Waddimba said his entry into the race has sent shock waves in the NUP and NRM camps.

“In 2016, I was kidnapped by unknown people during campaigns but I have come back with new tactics and ideas that will ensure my victory,” Mr Waddimba said.

He has promised to deal with land grabbers, once elected as district chairman.

Although NUP kicked off the process of identifying its flag bearer in June, immediately after the mysterious death of the area chairperson, Ffeffekka Sserubogo, the opposition party has until now failed to declare its candidate.

NUP party officials said ‘‘the names of the suitable candidates have been sent to the national executive board for further scrutiny.’’

The electoral commission has set November 29 and 30 as nomination days and December 16 as polling day for the Kayunga LC 5 by-election.

Mr Ffeffekka was the first politician from the opposition to head the district since its creation in 2021.