DP picks Waddimba for Kayunga LC5 by-election

Candidate, Mr Anthony Waddimba. PHOTO/FILE

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • An excited, vocal and dramatic Mr Waddimba said his entry into the race has sent shock waves in the NUP and NRM camps.

The opposition Democratic Party (DP) has picked Mr Anthony Waddimba as its flag bearer for the Kayunga District LC 5 by-election.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.