NUP vets 4 for Kayunga LC5 seat

UPDF soldiers and police look on as NUP supporters get into a verbal confrontation after a flopped August 22, 2021 meeting at Ssukka Islamic education centre. PHOTO/FRED MUZAALE

By  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  • On June 17, the body of the Kayunga District chairman Ffefeka Sserubugo was found hanging on a tree behind his house. 

National Unity Platform (NUP) has finalised the vetting exercise to get a party flag bearer as the process to replace the Kayunga District chairman takes centre stage. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.