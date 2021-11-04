NUP vets 4 for Kayunga LC5 seat

National Unity Platform (NUP) has finalised the vetting exercise to get a party flag bearer as the process to replace the Kayunga District chairman takes centre stage.

The vetted candidates include Mr Rajàb Ssenkubuge, Ms Harriet Nakwedde, Ms Fatumah Nakanwagi, and Mr Jamiru Kamoga.

Party officials said the names of the suitable candidates have been sent to the national executive board for further scrutiny.

However, sources within NUP told this newspaper that Mr Ssenkubuge and Ms Nakwedde were favourites.

“The party did a survey, Ssenkubuge did very well on paper but Nakwedde’s support on the ground is better. So I know they will give Nakwedde,” the source said.

Ms Mercy Walukamba, the NUP electoral committee chairperson, told Daily Monitor that 10 candidates showed interest but they zeroed on only four.

“It has been a tight race and we know that we shall get the right candidate for the people of Kayunga District,” Ms Walukamba said yesterday.

On June 17, the body of the Kayunga District chairman Ffefeka Sserubugo was found hanging on a tree behind his house.

Police investigations indicated that Sserubugo had committed suicide but NUP party president Robert Kyagulanyi and other leaders termed the untimely death of the district chairperson as controversial, calling for thorough investigations.

One of the issues affecting Kayunga residents is land grabbing.

Ms Nakanwagi, who is seeking the NUP flag and a sister of the former district chairperson, yesterday said land fights contributed to her brother’s death.

“If NUP does not give me the flag, I will stand behind any of those who would have been given so that we can push the matter [land] forward,” she added.

Mr Alex Mufumbiro, the NUP deputy spokesperson, said they will announce the flag bearer before the end of the week.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) last week rolled out a programme for the by-elections across the country.

Nomination of candidates at respective district headquarters will take place on November 29 and November 30 while elections in Kayunga will be held on December 16.

Mr Paul Bukenya, the Electoral Commission spokesperson, yesterday said they have embarked on re-organising the voters’ registers in areas where the elections will be conducted.