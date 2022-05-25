DP plans nationwide protests over commodity prices, says Mao

Opposition Democratic (DP) party has threatened to organise massive nationwide protests over increasing commodity prices in the country.

“As DP, we stand in solidarity with those who are suffering due to increased inflation. If the government does not take quick action it will become necessary to rally citizen for nationwide protests,” DP President Mr Norbert Mao said.

According to Mao, escalating prices show that government has failed to stabilize Uganda’s economy that now has its inflation over 4.9%.

Mr Mao advised government to cut taxes on fuel barely a week after President Museveni dismissed calls for slashing taxes on essential commodities.

“We demand government to tackle the price of fuel because everything has a bearing on it,” Mr Mao told journalists during the party’s weekly press briefing in Kampala.

For Mr Mao, failure to change policy wil imply “change in government.”

“The draining privileges that include lead cars for the ministers, free vehicles for MPs and committee chairpersons are the reason this budget digging a hole to fill a hole. Government has taken a stance which shows it does not care,” he said.

Mao also noted that Mr Museveni’s Sunday night televised address on the nation’s economy “was like a Kyankwazi lecture because it was not a policy speech you give to a suffering nation.”