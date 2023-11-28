DP to conduct countrywide consultations ahead of 2026 polls

The Democratic Party President Mr Norbert Mao has revealed that the party has finalised plans to start countrywide consultations as they prepare for the 2026 general elections.

The consultations come at a time when the party is divided into two factions one led by Mr Mao who doubles as the Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, and the other headed by the Buikwe South MP Micheal Lulume Bayiga together with Lubega Mukaku.

The feud broke up when Mr Mao signed the cooperation agreement with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party ‘without the consent of other party leaders’.

Speaking to the media during their weekly press conference in Kampala on Monday, Mr Mao said that the party has to prepare early starting with the listening outreaches.

“From December 1, the party will embark on seven outreach activities dubbed a listening tour. We have talked a lot as leaders and this time we want our members to speak to us but not the usual suspects who are always in courts, press conferences and other media platforms undermining us,” he said.

Mr Mao added they expect to have party leaders and elders with the purpose of explaining some of the plans of the party ahead of general elections.

“DP members should know that they can still win elections on DP ticket because there those saying given the cooperation agreement with NRM they can no longer win as DP members. We are starting with Mbarara, then Masaka, Mbale, Mubende, Mukono, Northern region and we shall close with Kampala metropolitan,” he explained.

Mr Mao also noted DP‘s brand and reputation are strong, therefore members should not be misled by the members who are squabbling with the leadership of the party.

