DPC recalled over sale of impounded boda bodas

The Agago District police commander (DPC) and the officer-in-charge of criminal investigations (OC CID) have been recalled by the Force’s leadership following accusations that they were selling motorcycles impounded from residents flouting Covid-19 prevention guidelines.

On Tuesday, residents of Patongo Town Council burnt tyres and blocked roads while others pelted stones at Agago Central Police Station, protesting over the alleged practice by police officers in the area.

This prompted police to fire live ammunition in the air in an attempt to quell the violence. During the protest, one Lawrence Kidega and an eight-year-old boy were injured by a stray bullet.

The protesters also attempted to storm the police station, demanding the unconditional release of one of the colleagues, Mr Denis Okema. The residents claimed that police had detained Mr Okema after he demanded for his impounded motorcycle and the officers failed to produce it.

The protesters alleged that five motorcycles, impounded during police operations, have so far mysteriously disappeared from Agago Control Police Station. The protesters claimed that police made the owners pay fines but still refused to hand back the motorcycles, saying they had been stolen.

They accused the DPC, Mr Yonus Sebirumbi, and the OC CID, Mr Frederick Namusegole, of being behind the plot.

This attracted the attention of Aswa Regional Police Commander Damalie Nachuha and the Agago Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Andrew Onyuk, who held a meeting with the residents.

Last Wednesday while enforcing curfew guidelines, police reportedly impounded Mr Okema’s motorcycle but told him to pay an undisclosed amount of money as a fine.

However, when Mr Okema paid the fine and returned to pick his motorcycle, he was arrested on allegations that the motocycle’s log book was fake. During the meeting with the RDC and the RPC, the residents accused the DPC and the OC CID of conniving with some Indian businessmen from Gulu Town who drove to Agago Central Police Station and claimed ownership of the motorcycle.

Residents speak

“When the Indians came to the station on Monday, we also called the RDC but when he arrived, the Indians, OC CID and the DPC fled the station. That made us even more suspicious of their actions,” Mr Alex Otim, a resident, said.

“We don’t know where and how they go to duplicate the other logbooks to claim ownership of our motorcycles even if we have the original logbooks,” Mr Otim added.

Mr Okema also accused police of assaulting him and demanding that he pays Shs1.7 million to gain his freedom. The residents demanded that the DPC and the CID officer be immediately removed from the station.

In an interview, Mr Onyuk confirmed that Mr Sebirumbi and Mr Namusegole were detained and made to record statements at the station before they were transferred to Gulu for further disciplinary action.

“After the meeting, the crime intelligence officer and the DPC were withdrawn immediately,” Mr Onyuk said.

“The habit of these senior police officers was becoming unbearable. It is true that they grab the motorbikes, play around with the registration and mess it up before selling them while the owners are arrested and are in detention,” he added.

