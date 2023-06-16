DPP completes Kitutu probe over iron sheets scandal

Inquiries into the Karamoja iron sheets scandal involving minister Mary Gorreti Kitutu and two others are complete, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has revealed.

The Karamoja Affairs minister is accused of mismanaging iron sheets meant for the vulnerable communities in the sub-region.

Addressing the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala yesterday, Mr Jonathan Muwaganya, the Chief State Attorney, presented the indictment (summary of evidence against the minister) to the court to be read to the accused persons.

“We pray that the accused persons be committed to the High Court to stand trial,” Mr Muwaganya said.

However, Mr John Musiime, a defence lawyer, asked the court to halt the process of committing the case to the High Court, saying there is a pending criminal revision application before the court challenging the territorial jurisdiction of a suspect, Mr Micheal Naboya Kitutu. Mr Naboya is Ms Kitutu’s brother.

The defence lawyers want the corruption charges against Mr Naboya declared illegal and be dismissed on grounds that he should have been charged from the Mbale court, which is close to his home district of Namisindwa where he allegedly committed the crime.

“Court should not take any step because the question of territorial jurisdiction is yet to be determined this coming Monday by Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga of the High Court,” Mr Musiime said.

“The application for revision pending delivery will be rendered nugatory if we go ahead with the committal process,” he added.

But Mr Muwaganya objected to the bid, saying there is no injunction halting the committal process in the Chief Magistrates Court.

“There is nothing barring this court to proceed with its business and send the accused persons to the High Court for trial. There is no order of stay of proceedings of this court from the High Court,” Mr Muwaganya said.

However, Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro said it is prudent that they first hear from the High Court before taking any other steps.

“Let us hear what the judge says. You never know what the judge will say. The matter is adjourned to June 29 at 9am,” Magistrate Aciro said.

Ms Kitutu faces two counts of loss of public property and one count of conspiracy to defraud.

The DPP, among others, contends the minister caused the loss of public property to wit 9,000 pre-painted gauge 28 iron sheets by diverting the roofing materials from the intended purpose of benefiting the Karamoja Community Empowerment Programme.

The incident allegedly occurred at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) stores in Namanve, Mukono District between June 2022 and January.

It is alleged that she diverted the sheets for her own benefit and to the benefit of third parties.

In the second count, the minister is accused of causing the loss of 5,500 iron sheets.

Mr Naboya is accused of receiving a total of 100 stolen pre-coated iron sheets between June 2022 and January at Situmi Village Bukhawekha Sub-county, Namisindwa District.

It is alleged that he illegally obtained the items.

The Kitutus are jointly charged with Mr Joshua Abaho, the senior assistant secretary in the Ministry of Karamoja Affairs in OPM. They deny the charges.

