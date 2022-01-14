Prime

DPP dismisses charges against police deserter found in charge of Entebbe Expressway Toll Plaza

The Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire (pictured), said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advised that the suspect be taken and tried from the Police Disciplinary Court.

By  Andrew Bagala

  •  Early this month, the police officer was arrested by commanders at Nateete Police Station on allegations of corruption and deserting the Force.

  • According to police investigators, the officer allegedly deserted due to unbearable conditions he faced at the police training camp.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has dismissed criminal charges against a policeman who took charge of Entebbe Expressway Toll Plaza for more than two years after deserting the Force. 
 Early this month, the police officer was arrested by commanders at Nateete Police Station on allegations of corruption and deserting the Force. 
The commanders also recovered a police motorcycle from the officer. 

