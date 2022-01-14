DPP dismisses charges against police deserter found in charge of Entebbe Expressway Toll Plaza

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has dismissed criminal charges against a policeman who took charge of Entebbe Expressway Toll Plaza for more than two years after deserting the Force.

Early this month, the police officer was arrested by commanders at Nateete Police Station on allegations of corruption and deserting the Force.

The commanders also recovered a police motorcycle from the officer.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advised that the suspect be taken and tried from the Police Disciplinary Court.

“We are now going to charge him at Wandegeya Police Station under our Police Disciplinary Court where he deserted from. He is expected in court this Friday,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

It is alleged that the officer was deployed at Wandegeya Police Station and later sent for a course at Marine Base at Kigo in Makindye Ssabagabo, Wakiso District.

According to police investigators, the officer allegedly deserted due to unbearable conditions he faced at the police training camp.

The police management also discontinued his salary after declaring him a deserter.

In 2019, it is reported that after deserting, the said officer deployed himself at the Busega Toll gate where he would allegedly extort money from unsuspecting motorists.

Upon receiving reports from motorists about an officer dressed in civilian clothes and extorting money from motorists breaking traffic rules at the toll gate, the police team decided to track the suspect.

It is alleged that during arrest at the toll gate, the suspect told officers that he was a police crime intelligence operative at Nkokonjeru Police Post.

It is then that the area commander drove him to Nateete Police Station where he gave a different story.

“He identified himself as a police officer attached to Makerere Police Station under Wandegeya Police Division,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.