Motorists start paying road toll fees tomorrow

Works minister Katumba Wamala tours the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway in November last year. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • Users will load toll fees on a card which is given after presenting a valid driving permit, national identity card or a passport.
  • The four-lane expressway comprises two road sections – a 36.94km-long section and a 12.68km-long link road.

Motorists plying the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway will begin paying toll fees tomorrow.
Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the media communications manager for Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), told Monitor in an interview yesterday that the public has been prepared and are ready to use the expressway.

