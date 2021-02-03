DPP drops charges of escaping from lawful custody against police officer

By BETTY NDAGIRE More by this Author

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Tuesday dropped charges of escaping from lawful custody against Superintendent of Police, Mr Martin Odero.

Mr Odero, a senior police officer in the Field Force Unit, had been arrested in connection to the demolition of St Peter's Church Ndeeba last year.

When the case came up before Buganda Road Court Magistrate Tuesday, the state prosecutor Ms Patricia Chingtho presented the letter showing that the DPP Jane Frances Abodo had withdrawn the charges.

The magistrate Mr Asuman Muhumuza accordingly discharged Mr Odero.

Prosecution had contended that on August 13, 2020, Odero escaped from lawful custody at Railways Police Station in Kampala. Police rearrested Mr Odero later.

Mr Odero is also among seven police officers who were arrested by State House Anti-Corruption Unit in connection to the demolition of St Peter's Church in Ndeeba on August 10, 2020.

