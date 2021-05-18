DPP sanctions charges against former Busiro South MP contestant

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

The Resident State Attorney (RSA) has sanctioned charges of obtaining money by false pretence against former Busiro South parliamentary candidate, Paul Owor alias Hustle King and three others after they allegedly received US$22,000 (about Shs77 million) from a Chinese businessman.

The four suspects including Owor, Emmanuel Wandabwa, Anthony John Wapowo and Muketa Patel are currently detained at Jinja Police Station, Kampala following their arrest last week.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire said Owor is expected to appear in court tomorrow (May 19).

“The Resident State Attorney advised us to charge them with obtaining money by false pretence. Their file has been sanctioned and they will appear in court on Wednesday,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

It is alleged that Owor and his accomplices extorted money from a Chinese businessman promising to secure the release of his colleagues detained on allegations of manufacturing fake agro-chemical products.

Police said Owor claimed that he was one of the best lawyers in Kampala City and would help secure his (Chinese businessman’s) colleague’s release if he gave them money they would use to beat the police system. Their mission failed.

Factory raid

Last week, police in a joint operation with Ministry of Agriculture raided a factory in Ntinda and seized fake agro-chemicals valued at around Shs500m. They also arrested and detained three people on offences of dealing in expired and unregistered pesticides.

The suspects’ colleagues failed to secure their release legally before they were allegedly approached by Owor and his alleged accomplices; Wandabwa, Wapowo and Muketa.

They asked for money, part of which would reportedly be used to bribe police officers.

"Owor and his group attempted to secure the release of the suspects but failed. The Chinese businessman put them on pressure to refund the money or he uses tough measures to recover it. They had already spent part of the money," ASP Owoyesigyire said.

Fearing for their lives, they allegedly went to Jinja Road Police Station where they revealed their dealings and sought help and protection.

However, police detectives arrested them on allegations of extortion, but the offence has been amended to obtaining money by false pretence.

The case file for the Chinese businessman who gave Owor and his alleged accomplice money, has also been forwarded to the RSA to advice.

Related Former Busiro South MP contestant arrested over extortion of Shs77m

Advertisement

abagala@ug.nationmedia.com