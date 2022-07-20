DPP sends back Kassanda South MP file 

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) yesterday sent back to police the file of Kassanda South MP Frank Kabuye in order to carry out further investigations.

DDP claims that the evidence gathered was not sufficient enough to support the charge of incitement to violence that has since been preferred against him.

“The case file was submitted to our office for perusal. We perused it and found that there was need for the police to carry out further inquiries into the matter first. We accordingly directed them, specifying the areas of inquiry,” Ms Jacquelyn Okui, the spokesperson of the DPP, said yesterday.

She said: “The case file will be resubmitted for further perusal after the points of inquiry have been addressed.”

The legislator and two others were arrested last Thursday in connection with the murder of Uganda Christian University student, Michael Betungura Bewatti, at Makerere University guild campaigns.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga had on Monday during the weekly press briefing said the trio was to be charged that day in court with incitement to violence.

However, the same did not happen as their file was still in the office of the DPP.

The other suspects include Allan Ssekidde and Muzafuru Kabuulwa.

The Constitution demands a suspect should be formally produced in court and charged within 48 hours or be released on police bond if investigations are still incomplete.

It was not clear by press time last evening whether the police had released the aforementioned suspects on bond since the DPP had returned their file.