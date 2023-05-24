Dr Aceng rallies world to adopt Uganda’s oxygen resolution

Health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has rallied the World Health Organisation (WHO) member states to support and adopt the resolution on medical oxygen accessibility.

This year, the WHO executive board recommended to the World Health Assembly the adoption of the resolution on increasing access to medical oxygen a draft decision which was submitted by Uganda and co-sponsored by the Central African Republic, Kenya, Turkey, Australia, Bangladesh, the European Union (EU) & its 27 member states.

This resolution underscores the critical role of prioritising constant availability of medical oxygen for resilient health systems and achievement of health Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking during 76th session of the World Health Assembly that is ongoing in in Geneva, Switzerland, Dr Aceng noted that amid turbulent times characterised by pandemics, epidemics, conflict, economic stagnation and disruption of global supply chains, there is need for equity in resource sharing and global synergies for human survival.

She added that the world watched in dismay as oxygen shortages across the globe claimed lives during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and that it is about time polices are adopted on the same.

“We watched with dismay the avoidable mortality caused by shortage of oxygen across the world during the pandemic. This prompted Uganda, together with several Member States, to champion and sponsor a resolution on medical oxygen. I urge Member States to support and adopt this resolution during this Assembly,” she noted.

Dr Aceng also used the same platform to call for collaborative efforts leading to self-reliance through technology transfer for manufacture of vaccines, diagnostics and other pharmaceuticals which she said should be prioritised by all WHO Member states to strengthen health security.

“We live in a single global health eco-system where challenges affecting weak health systems can easily spiral and affect the so-called strong health systems of the developed nations. The West African Ebola epidemic and the recent COVID-19 pandemic are good examples.’’ Dr Aceng said on Tuesday.

The 76th World Health Assembly is on until May 30, 2023 under the theme “WHO at 75: Saving lives, driving health for all.”