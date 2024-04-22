Dr Aliker carried Uganda in his heart, says Museveni

President Museveni has described the late Dr Martin Jerome Aliker as a true nationalist who wholeheartedly served the country until his demise a week ago.

In his condolence message read by Vice President Jessica Alupo, Mr Museveni said Dr Aliker, who died last Monday at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala, was instrumental in the country’s development. He was 95.

The head of State said Dr Aliker had his country at heart in all he did: “Dr Martin Aliker dedicated his life to the service of his country, and he served with diligence and humility. He was a very patriotic man, and he supported the government in all our efforts; he always put his country first ahead of his interests.”

Man for all seasons

“He was a dedicated and committed serviceman. He served the country in various capacities as a doctor, a diplomat, an elder, a statesman, and a businessman who was present in so many causal moments. In 1996, I appointed Dr Aliker as the minister of State for Foreign Affairs. There was no better person at that time that could help us recover the image of Uganda, which has faced challenges over a long time,” the President said.

Mr Museveni, while referring to his choice of Dr Aliker as Junior Minister for Foreign Affairs in 1996, said Dr Aliker loved to work with people irrespective of their status and age and that he supported his political campaigns by offering him cash donations.

He said Dr Aliker always listened to the younger people, including him, who were younger, and would guide him, and he did his work very diligently.

“Dr Aliker was a very special elder who kept friendship,” Mr Museveni said.

In 2001, Mr Museveni hinted that Dr Aliker delivered to him a contribution of $100,000, the same amount he offered him again in 2006 for his election campaign.

Mr Museveni challenged Ugandans to emulate the life of Dr Aliker.

“Dr Aliker did his part, and the younger generation should take on the mantle. The country has, therefore, lost a gallant son who will always be remembered for his meritorious service to his motherland,” he said.

Before Dr Aliker was laid to rest, Ms Agnes Camille, Dr Aliker’s widow, described him as a family man who loved his family and had his country at heart.

“Martin was a family man. He loved me dearly, and he loved his children, and as life went on and we had grandchildren, he spent time with those grandchildren. But to have lived with someone for 65 years and then he’s gone is not easy, but I am fine because he has helped me to be that way,” Ms Aliker said.

Bridge builder and mentor

Mr Hilary Onek, the Minister for Relief and Disaster Preparedness, said Dr Aliker loved everyone and played a pivotal role in binding the Acholi with other communities and societies across the country.

“He was a bridge that was binding most of our communities with different ethnic groups and our society; he was also a bridge linking people, and we are here to celebrate him and his family, which is special to the Acholi culture and Acholi community,” Mr Onek said.

“For a long time, some of us who are in positions of leadership, have always called Dr Martin Aliker, and he guides us in areas where there are challenges. He was a friend to many, and we are going to miss him” he said.

Track record of wealth

Mr John Richard Okech, the head of the Okech family from which Dr Aliker hailed, recounted to mourners how Dr Aliker amassed his wealth and sailed through success.

“He confided in me how he amassed his wealth by being organised, even showing me records of his endeavours as proof. Some of his legacies that he left for us were wealth, education, and health,” he said.

Mr Okech said Dr Aliker was a man with a light heart, a heart of flesh and not stone.

“He always kept his word and promises, very compassionate not only to the Temajo clan [where he was the clan chief until his demise] but to all who knocked on his door,” he said.

Cleric advises

The bishop of the Diocese of Northern Uganda, Godfrey Loum, cautioned the congregation against reckless lifestyle and asked them to prioritise their families and service to humanity.

“How are you going to manage your life? How are you going to walk this journey of life and achieve whatever you have achieved?” he asked.

Bishop Loum said despite all his wealth and influence, Dr Aliker chose to live a simple life whose impact is felt all over the country.

“He had it all by our standards; he was very well educated, among the best in his time, but he was never proud. He was relatively richer than most of the people his age, but it was never pronounced. Instead, we hear about generosity, kindness, and humility,” he said.

Condolences

President Museveni made a cash contribution of Shs10 million that Ms Alupo handed over to Ms Aliker.

Nation Media Group, which was represented by the board chairperson of Monitor Publications Ltd, Prof Samuel Sejjaaka, also contributed Shs10 million.