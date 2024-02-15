Dr Besigye eulogises Adam Mulwana

Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Dr Col Kizza Besigye has eulogised Adam Mulwana, the man behind his 2016 campaign song Toka kwa barabara.

The song, which often ushered Dr Besigye at all political rallies during his presidential campaign in 2016, was very instrumental. FDC members often sang along, word by word as they cheered their then presidential candidate.

As people from different political parties, friends and relatives gathered at Dr Besigye offices on Katonga Road in Kampala to pay their last respects to Mulwana yesterday, the four-time presidential candidate described the deceased as an intelligent man who used talent to fight bad governance in the country.

Dr Besigye noted that Mulwana used music as a tool to spread messages of change that touched every ordinary Ugandan.

He explained that despite Mulwana’s personal challenges, he dedicated his life to liberating this country, although he has died before achieving what he wished for his country.

Dr Besigye said Mulwana has left a legacy and urged other Ugandans to emulate him and use their talents and whatever they have to bring change in the leadership of this country.

Dr Besigye advocated for strong copyright laws in the country, saying if Mulwana’s liberation songs had copyright, even his grandchildren would benefit from them.

He also blamed Uganda’s health system, saying Mulwana died in a country that could not offer him health services.

Mr Erias Lukwago, the FDC Katonga faction interim party president, said the late Mulwana’s contribution to the Opposition’s cause is priceless and he will always be remembered as a hero.

“We are endowed differently and we use what we have to bring change in this country. Adam said what he had brought to the struggle was music,” Mr Lukwago said.

Mr Lukwago warned politicians who visit the sick “for showbiz or political gain and persuade them with little money to talk ill about their affiliated political parties or individuals”.

Ms Ingrid Turinawe, a former FDC mobilisation secretary, described Mulwana as “a good person who worked hard to bring change in this country.”

“We have been listening to the songs of late Paul Kafeero, Mozey Radio, the good songs are still playing but we should also keep playing Adam’s songs without fear so that we can always remember him. That is a big gift he has left us with,” Ms Turinawe said.

Former Kawempe North MP Latif Ssebagala described Mulwana as a great pillar in Opposition politics and a nationalist who brought “vibe” in the Ugandan political landscape.

“Indeed in all his songs, he has tried his best to ensure they are geared towards Ugandans getting freedom,” he said.

He also echoed the need to improve Uganda’s health sector, saying Uganda’s health facilities “are also sick” and many Ugandans are dying because they can’t afford treatment abroad.