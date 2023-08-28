Dr Muganga wins continental educational award

Dr Lawrence Muganga has received the prestigious Pan African Revolutionary educationist award.

Dr Muganga, the Vice Chancellor of Victoria University, was awarded on August 26 in Kampala by renowned Pan Africanist, Bishop Joshua Marara Maponga III of Zimbabwe.

The award celebrates his unwavering commitment to authentic learning education, firmly rooted in the rich tapestry of indigenous African knowledge.

Dr Muganga, is a Ugandan-Canadian scholar, digital economy educationist, academic administrator and author of "You Can't Make Fish Climb Trees" as well as "Authentic University."

He attended Makerere University Kampala from where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science Economics and Rural Economy. Later, he attained a Master’s Degree in Economic Policy Management (EPM), still from Makerere University.

In 2011, he attended Georgia Brown College from where he qualified for a Certificate in instructing adults (Teaching and Training).

Dr Muganga attended Harvard University, Derek BOk Center for Teaching and Learning from where he attained a Higher Education Teaching Certificate.