Dr Oledo petitions court to block censure

The President of the Uganda Medical Association (UMA), Dr Samuel Oledo has petitioned the High Court in Kampala seeking to block plans of censuring him.

Dr Oledo says the process to impeach him is baseless and not grounded in law.

Last week, doctors under MA raised the signatures they need to censure Dr Oledo.

Dr Ronald Kazibwe, a member of the association, said by this Monday, a total of 425 doctors had participated in an online poll that he and colleague Gladys Atto generated following an incident where Oledo publicly endorsed President Yoweri Museveni to stand for the presidency in 2026.

Dr Oledo together with a group of others donning clinical coats were attending an NRM Youth symposium in Kololo when they knelt before President Museveni and said the doctors of Uganda are asking him to stand for the presidency again, a position which was never endorsed by UMA members.

The association will on Sunday meet to determine Oledo's fate.

Justice Musa Ssekaana of the Civil Division of the High Court will on Monday hear Dr Oledo’s petition.