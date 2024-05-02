Dr Spire wins EU Human Rights Award

Makerere University lecturer Dr Jim Spire Ssentongo has won the 2024 European Union Human Rights Defender’s Award (HRD).

Dr Spire who led the #UgandaParliament exhibition on X-platform that exposed alleged mismanagement of public funds at the Parliament earlier this year was awarded at the gala that was held at the residence of the Danish Ambassador in Kampala on Thursday, May 2.

To win this award, the senior satirist beat two competitors; Ms Jesca Ruth Ataa, the founder and executive director of Kotido-based Nakere Rural Women Activists (NARWOA) and Ms Doreen Namyalo Kyazze, the Director of the Sub-Saharan Africa who also doubles as the Africa Program Manager at Penal Reform International.

Speaking at the event, Dr Ssentongo said that his work has on several occasions scared his family members who do not only fear for his life but also theirs.

“However, I keep moving because I have been encouraged by the many people that have taken to social media to speak against all odds of what the streets have become. I thank everyone that has taken the risk of standing with us as we speak for those with little or no voice. Granting this award is an act of courage by the EU in Uganda,” he said.

The Danish Ambassador to Uganda Ms Signe Winding Albjerg said that Dr Ssentongo was chosen as the winner in recognition of his courageous work to expose corruption in public life in Uganda.

“His online exhibitions depict courage and resilience and have opened up alternative options for active citizen engagement in calling government to action on issues that affect communities,” she said,

Dr Ssentongo joins other activists who have won this award in the past, including; Ms Agathar Atuhaire (2023), Ms Primah Kwagalah (2022), the executive director of the Women’s Pro-bono Initiative, Ms Rita Aciro (2021), the Executive Director of the Uganda Women’s Network (UWONET), Mr Aimé Moninga (2020), the founder of Men of Hope and an advocate for the rights of male survivors of sexual violence, among others.

Speaking at the event, Mr Jan Sadek, the EU ambassador to Uganda pledged their continuous commitment towards ensuring that the government upholds and respects all people's rights.

“These universal rights are inherent to us all, regardless of nationality, sexual orientation or gender identity, and national or ethnic origin, colour, religion, language, or any other status,” he said, adding that upholding these rights, he said, means that each citizen can live free from violence and discrimination and fully contribute to society.

These basic principles of human rights are well enshrined in Chapter Four of Uganda’s Constitution – known as the Bill of Rights.