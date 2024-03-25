Law Society condemns threats against Dr Spire

The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has condemned threats allegedly directed against Dr Jim Spire Ssentongo and a group of social media activists who have been demanding accountability from leaders in Parliament.

The lawyers in a statement released at the weekend tasked the relevant authorities to investigate the source of the said threats.

“…We, therefore, condemn the threats and intimidation to silence citizens’ urge for accountability of the holders of public offices. We call for a swift investigation of the threats made and the bringing to book of the perpetrators,” read in part the ULS statement signed off by president Bernard Oundo issued at the weekend.

Adding: “In any democracy, citizens are entitled to demand accountability of their leadership and Uganda is no exception to this.”

Dr Ssentongo had on Tuesday last week taken to his X (formerly Twitter) account and claimed that because of his shining light on the accountability queries of Parliament, his life was in danger as his communication and movements were being monitored.

Dr Ssentongo’s claims

“It is unfortunate that this is how they respond to public demands for them to account to taxpayers/ citizens, whom they purport to represent. How we got to this level of impunity and abuse of citizens and how we get out of it should concern us all - regardless of political affiliation…,” he said.

Dr Ssentongo has been spearheading what he calls ‘exhibitions’ where he and other activists have been putting different government agencies, ministries, and departments to account, amid allegations of neglect of duty, corruption and mismanagement.