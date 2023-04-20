Dr Yona Baguma appointed new NARO boss

Dr Yona Baguma, has been appointed as the new Director General of the National AgriculturalbResearch Organisation (NARO).

Dr Baguma replaces the long-serving Dr Ambose Agona who is retiring on April 21, 2023. Dr Agona was appointed the NARO Director General in 2015 after the death of Dr Emily Kabushenga Twinamasiko who died in 2014.

Mr Frank Tumwebaze, the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries announced the appointment and said Dr Baguma will take over the reins at NARO immediately.

“Glad to announce to the agricultural research community, and all stakeholders of Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries that in accordance with the NARO law, I have appointed Dr Yona Baguma as new DG of NARO to replace Dr Ambrose Agona who retires on 21st April 2023,” Tumwebaze tweeted.

“I wish to thank Dr Ambrose Agona for his efforts in leading our agricultural research agenda. NARO continues to develop highly resilient seed varieties that sustain our production,” he added.

During his tenure, Dr Agona led NARO in developing disease resistant and faster maturing crops to improve food security in the country.

However, NARO’s effort to adopt biotechnology faced resistance from a cross section of Ugandans, particularly politicians and proponents of organic crops who said attempts are being made to introduce genetically modified crops to kill Uganda’s organic crops. A group of legislators have since moved ahead to introduce a bill to ban introduction of GMO crops and other organisms in Uganda.

However, Mr Tom Omute, a lecturer at Uganda Christian University took to twitter to thank Dr Agona for the job well done while leading the organisation

“Bravo, Dr Ambrose Agona! You led a team that greatly expanded NARO's influence and contributions to the National Economy through cutting edge research and innovations. Dr. Yona Baguma is another great team player and excellent achiever. Very high hopes in the NARO Team!” he said.

Associate Professor Arthur Tugume of Plant Pathology and Virology at the Department of Plant Sciences, Microbiology and Biotechnology, and also the dean of Biosciences in the College of Natural Sciences at Makerere University welcomed the appointment and said the university is ready to partner with him and NARO in bio innovations.

Who is Dr Baguma?

Until his latest appointment, Dr Baguma has been the Deputy Director General of NARO.

On the Global Cassava Partnership for the 21st Century (GCP21) website, Dr Baguma is described as a Molecular Biologist who, since his appointment in 1988, has tirelessly worked on cassava research and made significant contributions towards food security and increased income through restoration of cassava production, development of natural resource use, and disease (CMD and CBSD) management practices.

He has designed and implemented research on highly nutritious cassava with enhanced beta-carotene and starch in Uganda as a contribution towards improved human health and income for the poor.

Until his elevation, he has been involved in research on drought-resilient cassava to mitigate the effects of climate change and to adapt cassava to new agronomic and economic conditions, and development of double haploids in cassava to usher in a new approach to cassava breeding for desired traits.

In addition to cassava research, Dr Baguma has been a key team player in developing and implementing biosafety regulatory guidelines and systems in Uganda and beyond.

