Drink spiking hits new high, says police 

When Creffin (as identified by the police) decided to blow off some steam on October 13, he had no idea that he would end up being drugged. His attempt at bar-hopping had taken him from Afro Club in Kasangati to Queens Palace in Mpererwe.

It is here that he met a woman and the two had a conversation which was going so well that they decided to exchange contacts.

Later, Crefin excused himself to go to the washrooms. When he returned, he found the suspect pouring his beer into his glass without his permission.

When he asked her about it, she claimed that she thought it was her drink she was pouring.

Creffin decided not to pursue the probing any further but this was a mistake he would later regret.

Not long after, he started to feel unwell. When he decided to return home, the suspect followed him.

When Creffin regained his consciousness the following day, he discovered that he had been stripped naked and his ATM cards and cash totalling Shs3m had been stolen.

Creffin filed a case with the territorial police in Kasangati, Wakiso District. Not long after, the suspect was arrested.

According to the police, the suspect faces numerous charges including administering an overpowering drug or substance, theft and trafficking in persons.

Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, has warned the public to be careful while at the bar.

“Although our focus has been on protecting and warning girl victims against “date rape” drugs put into cocktails in order to incapacitate and sexually assault them, we would like to use this opportunity to warn several men about bar-hopping flirty women,” Mr Enanga said.

He added: “Women frequent upscale bars and entertainment places to purposely prey on men who are drunk and appear to have money on them. They also target men who are attracted by their looks and engage them in a conversation.”

Spiking drinks

Mr Enanga added that spiking drinks is a serious crime, and urged all victims to seek justice.

“Drink spiking can happen to any type of drink, whether alcoholic or non-alcoholic. The effects can be unpredictable but are likely to be more serious if someone who has had their drink spiked has also consumed more alcohol or other drugs. This is because of the combination effects from the different drugs working at the same time,” he said.

The police spokesperson urged bar managers to ensure the safety of their clients.

He also advised revellers to protect themselves against drink spiking by carefully planning their nights out, going to licensed venues, going out with the proverbial ‘brother’s keeper’, keeping away from situations that they are not comfortable with, never leaving a drink unattended, not accepting drinks from strangers, avoiding drinking too much as well as avoiding drinking or tasting anyone else’s drink.