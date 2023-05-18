Driver who threatened to kill judge to face disciplinary action

The Judiciary has promised to take disciplinary action against their driver who threatened to kill the judge over alleged poor remuneration in an audio clip that went viral.

Mr Pius Bigirimana, the Judiciary permanent secretary, told journalists in Kampala yesterday that driver Stanley Kisambira used wrong channels to present his grievances.

“Kisambira is going to answer for his actions, because the Public Service has got a code of conduct and standing orders, which we must follow. The Public Service is not a jungle where you do what you want and get away with it,” Mr Bigirimana said.

“I have written to him to explain why we can’t have him disciplined. Disciplinary action must be taken against him. He must answer why he lied to the public to create an impression that the Judiciary does care for its drivers,” he added.

In the clip, Mr Kisambira claimed he receives Shs235,000 quarterly as salary and the same amount in allowances.

However, Mr Bigirimana dispelled talk that Mr Kisambira and other drivers of the Judiciary are poorly paid.

“It’s not true that Kisambira earns Shs235,000 only. If you sum up his monthly salary, it is more than Shs1.3m. On top of that, he has got an insurance card,” he said.

According to Mr Bigirimana, all drivers at the Judiciary earn the same amount of money.

Mr Kisambira told journalists yesterday after his release from police custody that he sent the audio through the Judiciary WhatsApp group, and never harboured intentions of leaking it to the public.

“I was very sober when I made the communication because I was going through some difficult times. I have four school going children and I needed a platform to share my plight to be heard,” Mr Kisambira said.

He added: “I receive Shs235,000 as my monthly salary. That is the message I receive from the bank. It is true I get allowances of Shs2,160,000, but quarterly.”

“The Shs2,160,000 that comes quarterly, is the one I use to pay school fees for my four children, which is not enough because if you add fees plus shopping for the kids, it is not enough,” he said.

“I am just a frustrated man and a hard worker who was appreciated by his boss. I don’t have any bad records within the police,” he added.

Mr Derrick Namakajjo, the lawyer of Mr Kisambira, said his client, who was released on police bond yesterday, is being charged with offensive communication.

He said Kisambira communicated to his bosses through the right channel.

“It is not a crime to discuss your grievances as a worker on a platform that unites you. A WhatsApp group is a platform that unites workers and people always air out their grievances via such platforms as a union,” Mr Namakajjo said.

The secretary general of Uganda Local Government Workers Union (ULGWU), Mr Hassan Mudiba, condemned Mr Kisambira’s arrest.

“We had settled that issue of huge salary disparities by signing the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the government, which was meant to narrow the gap and was supposed to be implemented within a period of three years,” he added.