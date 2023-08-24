Drug authority warns on viagra-laced products

The National Drug Authority (NDA) on Tuesday said it intercepted another brand of coffee, which was laced with a regulated drug for erectile dysfunction, signalling a high demand for such products while raising questions about men’s reproductive health in Uganda.

The intercepted product is called L-power plus coffee. This followed the recent discovery by the drug regulator of M-Magix Coffee, the alcoholic product “Stronger Weekend” and the herbal product Embaluka hardcore drink, which were all adulterated with high amounts of the drugs for erectile dysfunction.

“We are seeing a rise in these products. What could be true is that they have a demand,” Mr Abiaz Rwamwiri, the spokesperson of NDA, told the Monitor yesterday.

Mr Rwamwiri added: “It’s common knowledge that Ugandans are very sexually active. Is the market for these products caused by peer pressure or a desire to prove ‘power’ to women? It’s something that researchers need to investigate.”

In their statement on Tuesday, NDA warned the public against the consumption of L-power plus coffee, saying, “our laboratory tests have confirmed that it is adulterated with Tadalafil, a prescription drug.”

“Tadalafil is a drug for erectile dysfunction, which must be used under strict instructions by a qualified medical professional as it has serious side effects, which include; extreme respiratory and cardiac problems, urinary disorders and sometimes leading to coma and death,” the drug regulator said.

Commenting on the issue yesterday, Dr Herbert Luswata, the secretary general of the Uganda Medical Association (UMA), said taking such adulterated products put the consumer at a high health risk.

Risks

“If you get a drug and mix it with a beverage, it becomes a problem because how will people know the amount they should take to be safe? What if one takes a lot and ends up overdosing? I think that is very wrong,” he said.

NDA explained in the statement on Tuesday that its imports control team intercepted the consignment of L-power plus coffee, which was being concealed as a nutritional supplement, and collected samples for laboratory tests to assess the content.

“…after the positive results, NDA formally informed importers of L-power to take full responsibility for its destruction and recall (collect off the market) any products that could have been sneaked into Uganda,” the agency said.

NDA also said they are continuing to investigate this matter to ensure that those responsible are held to account.

Asked whether the high demand signals rising cases of erectile dysfunction, Dr Luswata said it is possible.

“When people grow old, they start getting diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, which are common, more so in our cities, because of lifestyle, and these can cause erectile dysfunction. The other causes are also psychological,” he explained.

However, the UMA secretary general said the most concerning issue is that many youth are using drugs that enhance their erection without consulting doctors.

“When they get addicted to using those drugs at a younger age, a time comes when they ageing and they cannot function without the drug, and it is a problem,” he noted.

Ms Robinah Kaitiritimba, the Uganda National Health Consumers Organisation (Unhco) executive director, told this publication that there is a need to improve the regulation and monitoring of products by the relevant agencies.

“We have opened borders, more people are coming into the country and a lot of business is going on. That tells you that NDA and Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) should strengthen surveillance and regulation of products [made within the country or imported],” she said.