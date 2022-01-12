EAC agrees to cost-free Covid tests at borders

Trucks on the Tororo-Malaba road last week. PHOTO/JUSTIN D EMEDOT

By  DOROTHY NAKAWEESI

What you need to know:

  • The move will clear the backlog of trucks and drivers who have been parked on the Kenyan side of the border.

The Council of Ministers of the East African Community have taken a decision to permit cost-free testing at the border posts of Busia and Malaba for seven days.

