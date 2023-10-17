East Busoga Bishop-elect lists priorities

The House of Bishops sitting at the Provincial Secretariat in Namirembe on October 4, 2023, elected Rev Canon Paul Hannington Suubi as the inaugural Bishop of East Busoga Diocese, covering the Districts of Bugiri, Namayingo and its Islands among others.

The acting Provincial Secretary, Rev Balaam Muheebwa, who made the announcement, said Rev Canon Suubi will be consecrated and enthroned on November 19, 2023, at St Stephen’s Pro-Cathedral in Bugiri District.

In an interview with Daily Monitor, Rev Canon Suubi says his main mandate is to preach the gospel of Christ, which he concedes is an ongoing process, but that is not all.

“For the first three months, I will be charged with setting up the Diocesan structures that will enable both the evangelism and administrative works,” he told Daily Monitor in an interview.

He added: “There will be a need to appoint key officers in the Diocese depending on the funds available, but I am sure there will be a need for me to appoint a secretary, diocesan secretary, chief executive officer, cause election for dioceses, council and board of finance, planning among others.”

On his appointment, he says it means total submission to the will of God, adding that he feels it is purely God’s calling, not man’s.

Asked if his appointment came as a surprise, Rev Canon Suubi said it was a surprise but probably not a shock.

“When I received the news (of the appointment), I cried because it was happening at a supersonic speed. I sent in my CV on a Friday and the next Wednesday I was appointed as Bishop-elect,” he said.

He added that he wasn’t coerced into applying for the post, saying he has always been told to apply, but he resisted the “temptation of applying” because this is a service ministry.

“I don't believe in applications. I can apply for the post of commissioner or head teacher which I am already one (at Buzibwera Senior Secondary school in Luweero District), but cannot apply to become a Bishop,” he said.

However, this time round, he says it was made easier when he was simply told to send in his CV which he reluctantly did.

Asked what makes him think he was the best person for this position, he reiterated that his appointment was “purely by the grace of God”, adding that he is sure there were so many other candidates who equally had the same or better requirements.

“But from the way it all happened, I am convinced it was purely by the grace of God. It is God who has called me out of the many; so, I cannot say that I am the best because of X, Y, Z,” he explained.

Rev Canon Suubi further dispelled fear that the creation of East Busoga Diocese will “divide Christians” or “partition the Diocese”.

“The Diocese has already been created or formed and on November 19, we will be getting a Bishop; but I think what is important is not talking about the implications of the divisions, but to emphasise the unity, which can be achieved through stakeholders and every person’s participation.”

“I call upon everybody, especially my Christians in the East Busoga Diocese to rally behind me because I come to lead, and participate in the building and growth of our Diocese”.

BACKGROUND

Rev Canon Suubi was born October 29, 1965, to the late Joseph Makanika Busibwira and Ms Atabenesi Nakandha Makanika. His mother would later take him to stay with his grandmother, the late Norah Nangobi Bakatte, who raised him in Magamaga, Mayuge district.

He is married to Dr Margaret Stella Suubi, a lecturer at Busitema University, and the couple is blessed with three biological children and many other adopted children who are under their care.

He attended Magamaga Primary School, and later Kakira Senior Secondary School for his ‘O’ and ‘A’ level, before joining the Institution for Teachers Education, Kyambogo, and later National Teachers’ College (NTC), Kakoba.

He was posted to Busedde College and Kakira SSS, both in Jinja District, but it was in 1990, while he was a youth leader at St Stephen’s Church that he was picked to study theology and later a Bachelor in Divinity at Bishop Tucker Theology College, Mukono, which was affiliated to Makerere University as pioneers of the College.

Rev Canon Suubi has attained several courses in leadership, and administration management at the international level and served in many schools, including Busoga College Mwiri, Mukono High School, and Luzinga SS.