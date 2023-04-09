Easter: Archbishop urges Christians to coexist and forgive

The Archbishop of Tororo Archdiocese Dr Emmanuel Obbo has asked Christians to forgive and embrace each other.

He made the call on Sunday while delivering his Easter homily during a mass at the Uganda Martyrs’ Cathedral Nyangole in Tororo.

He said it is embarrassing to hear that a brother does not talk to another biological brother because of disagreement that they could have had, yet the Bible clearly puts emphasis on forgiving those who wrong you.

‘’Can you use these Easter celebrations to make a U-turn in your lifestyle and be among those who cherish forgiving, develop a heart that feels for others well aware that Jesus died for our sins,’’ he appealed.

‘’Why should you hold a brother in your heart because you had a quarrel with him because of the land boundary yet every Sunday you come to the altar? Please style up,’’ said the Archbishop.

The archbishop also condemned defilement, and domestic violence in families saying that it reflects that the devil has evaded families and the owners of such families have accepted the devil to take charge of their families.

During the occasion, the Archbishop administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to 115 young Christians drawn from St. Peter's College Tororo and Tororo Girls School.

In Ntungamo District, South Ankole Diocese Bishop Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe has challenged all Christians to participate in preaching whether anointed or not if the true Gospel of faith and thanks giving of Christ is to be spread to the world is to be free from sin.

South Ankole Diocese Bishop Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe prays for children at a service to mark Easter Sunday at St Mathew Cathedral Kyamate in Ntungamo District. PHOTO | PEREZ RUMANZI

Preaching during the Easter Sunday service at St. Mathew Cathedral Kyamate in Ntungamo District, he said the interpretation of the Gospel should not only be left to those serving the church but all must engage it like the Great western revival that spread the word of faith and almost ended crime n the region in the late 1930s.

“The Gospel tells us to wake up and preach to every creature, ants, cows, pigs, plants people of all category and doesn’t specify who should do this. It was not among the disciples of Jesus who first got the news of his resurrection, it was a woman Mary, not Peter who was so close, and even other men on the streets of Jerusalem saw Jesus before disciples. We all have to spread the news of Christ. If we are to have growth, if we are to have fruit in everything we do, we must preach, to everyone, every time and everywhere that we can change the world.” Bishop Ahimbisibwe said.

His preaching referred to the Gospel of the resurrection of Christ and his life where the Jewish philosophy pointed at his most obedient servant Judas betraying him.

He called for reconciliation in families, government and communities, true reconciliation backed by truthfulness and forgiveness.

Bishop Paul Moses Samson Naimanhye of Busoga Diocese has called upon Christians to brace for challenges and seek God’s intervention other than opting for suicide.

Bishop Paul Moses Samson Naimanhye baptises children during Easter service at Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe in Jinja city on Sunday. PHOTO | DENIS EDEMA

He was preaching to Christians at Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe in Jinja City.

Bishop Naimanhye said people who commit suicide have very weak trust and faith in themselves by thinking they have big problems because some of them do not go to church to pray.

“As we celebrate this Easter let us not forget to face the challenges in our homes, and workplaces through prayers. Committing suicide is a sin and when you die people will take your property including your wife and husband, prayers and faith should be your fighters to success”, said Bishop Naimanhye.

He contributed Shs500,000 to the Praise Worship Choir of Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe for the good work they are offering without pay.

At Our Lady of Sorrows Cathedral, Kitovu , Masaka Diocesan Bishop Serverus Jjumba asked Christians to ensure proper use of the environment by conserving wetlands and all water sources.

Masaka Dioceasan Bishop Serverus Jjumba gives holy communion to children after Easter Sunday Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Cathedral, Kitovu in Masaka City. PHOTO | RICHARD KYANJO.jpgs

“If we continue to destroy the environment, just know that our survival as human beings will also be threatened,” he warned.

He asked the leadership of Masaka City to continue with the ongoing lighting of the city streets in order to boost night economy.

Guard against foreign cultures that are set to compromise your relationship with God like homosexuality. When some people, or countries get rich and prosper they start worshipping their riches and forget God, that is what some of the countries we consider rich and prosperous are imposing on us, unless we become careful we are set to start worshipping individuals and nations instead of God," Pastor Willy Tumwine of Holy Spirit Church also mission coordinator National Fellowship of Pentecostal Born Again Churches, the Western region said.

Bishop Joseph Eciru Oliach of Soroti Catholic diocese in his Easter message encouraged Christians to be vigilant and reject sin.

Bishop Joseph Eciru Oliach prays for congregants during Easter mass on April 9, 2023. PHOTO | SIMON PETER EMWAMU

The Bishop has asked Christians to become ‘mad of Christ’ and work towards the attainment of God's Kingdom. He also reiterated his earlier commitment to fight drunkenness in the diocese while asking Christians to stop offering alcohol to Priests.

Compiled by Joseph Omollo, Perez Rumanzi, Denis Edema, Richard Kyanjo, Rajab Mukombozi and Simon Peter Emwamu