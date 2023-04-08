What is the essence of Easter to you?

Dr Margaret Ssekidde, Proprietor, Seroma Christian High School: Easter season starts a journey of remembering that Christ paid for me a dear price. As I pray daily, I remember the lessons learnt during Lent, Good Friday and Easter. I believe people should fast and pray always, not to just wait for Lent to do it for a few days and carry on.

I take Easter holidays, (actually all holidays) to connect with my family. After church on Easter Sunday, I return home, we celebrate by sharing a meal, a word and I take the opportunity to know the people in my family more. I get to know what is happening in my children’s and grandchildren’s lives and we talk about different things. If we are to go out, we go for a meal as a family, mainly something that will give us time to talk to each other. We also review how we behave as Christians among other things.

Edith Kyomukama, Mother of six: This season reminds me of how Jesus defeated death and our sins were forgiven in the process. Once you pray honestly, He is ready to forgive you, no matter what you do. The season reminds me that I can do anything through Jesus who strengthens me, because what could be harder than death? My utmost celebrations begin from church. I always go for the first Holy Mass to set my mood right for the day. After prayers, I go through the market to shop for groceries and head home to prepare the rest of lunch.

I invite a few friends over, and they share the meal with my family.

In the evening, when there is enough money we take an evening walk, have a drink or two and finish the day like that. The next morning, I go for Holy Mass again and our Christian life is re-aligned for the entire year.

Agatha Tumwine Magezi, President Association of Teachers of French in Uganda:

Easter Sunday for me is a climax of Lent. As a Catholic, the Easter vibe begins on Holy Monday so it is a whole week’s celebration. For me, this season is a time of self-reflection. It is made easier because of all the events that happen at church. Celebrations began with Mass on Holy Thursday, then the Way of the Cross on Good Friday, a day that reminds me of the pain Jesus went through to save humanity. On Saturday evening, we had a colourful Mass that christens new souls to the faith termed as the Easter vigil. We have many events such as lighting a fire and candles as well at the church. The vigil can even go up to 11pm. On Easter Sunday, we (with my family) go for Holy Mass and celebrate the resurrection of Christ and in our lives. These events take us through the death and resurrection of Christ, so I take more time to pray and remember that I am a conqueror. This keeps my hope and strength alive through constant prayer for the rest of the days.

Easter Sunday for me is a climax of Lent.

Flavia Nansubuga, Mother of two: I am glad that I have gone through the Lent period successfully. This year, I have been fasting and praying to have the grace to forgive those who have wronged me. I pray that Jesus resurrects in me and I get to live with the people that have wronged me in peace. When I have a heavy heart and it is lighter by Easter Sunday, I go to church thankful and I celebrate victory because my prayers will have been answered. This period is mainly about forgiveness. Many people are overcome by anger and hatred, and that makes them do grievous mistakes. Keeping oneself with the Lord by praying more often will relieve one’s heart.

When my sons are given a holiday from school, we go to church early in the morning, return and have a meal together and I take them to some fancy place for an outing.

Solomon Tumwesigye, Father of four:

My Easter season is one of those few days in a year I use to be with family. Easter Sunday, I go to church and I also go on an extra mile to explain to the children what Easter is about and why we take time off to celebrate it.

Unlike today, there used to be less or no distractions to take one away from spiritually celebrating Easter and looking at the circumstances, many people get more excited to take the long weekend off to have time to relax, visit their farms, and go out with friends rather than going to church and connection with God. Today, it takes intentionality for one to use the time for what it represents. The commercial mode is slowly taking over the reason for the season, so it will take guts for one to let no distractions take over.

I was raised as a typical Anglican and I have learnt that two seasons, (Easter and Christmas) are the epitome of the church of Christianity. Easter is also special in a way that Jesus resurrected from the dead, which is rare. It also strengthens Christian faith and hope in a life beyond.

Cynthia Mpanga, Corporate affairs manager, Standard Chartered Uganda: The Easter season holds a special place in my heart. It is a time for spending with my loved ones, reflecting on my personal values and renewing my commitment to my spiritual, personal and professional growth.

As a mother of teenagers who are all in boarding school and as a career woman, this holiday comes with mixed emotions. While most parents will be teaching or demonstrating to their children the meaning behind the holiday such as talking to them about Jesus’ sacrifice and remind them to always love and care for one another, I am not be able to do that.