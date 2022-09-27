Ebola: Kampala suspects test negative

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has said the results for two of the three suspected cases of Ebola have turned out negative.

“Of the suspected cases, one died, the two are alive. The good news is the results of the deceased and one of the living are negative. The third person’s results are yet to be submitted,” Mr Simon Kasyate, the KCCA head of public and corporate affairs, told this newspaper last evening.

One of the suspected patients from Kansanga died last Friday and the sample was taken to Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) for testing.

Dr Daniel Okello, the Director of Public Health at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), told this newspaper that they are getting “numerous alerts” from the community that are being investigated.

“We are also continuously conducting community and facility surveillance based on the case definitions and are yet to get a confirmed case in Kampala. However, this is an evolving situation and we will continue updating the public,” he said.

According to Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the spokesperson of the Health Ministry, up to 36 confirmed and suspected cases of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) have been registered in the country. The number of deaths confirmed and probable EVD deaths is also at 23.