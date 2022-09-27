Ebola: Kampala suspects test negative
Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has said the results for two of the three suspected cases of Ebola have turned out negative.
“Of the suspected cases, one died, the two are alive. The good news is the results of the deceased and one of the living are negative. The third person’s results are yet to be submitted,” Mr Simon Kasyate, the KCCA head of public and corporate affairs, told this newspaper last evening.
One of the suspected patients from Kansanga died last Friday and the sample was taken to Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) for testing.
Dr Daniel Okello, the Director of Public Health at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), told this newspaper that they are getting “numerous alerts” from the community that are being investigated.
“We are also continuously conducting community and facility surveillance based on the case definitions and are yet to get a confirmed case in Kampala. However, this is an evolving situation and we will continue updating the public,” he said.
According to Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the spokesperson of the Health Ministry, up to 36 confirmed and suspected cases of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) have been registered in the country. The number of deaths confirmed and probable EVD deaths is also at 23.
Public appeal
Both KCCA and the ministry asked the public to adhere to preventive measures and report suspected cases.
Mr Kasyate said various surveillance teams have been oriented and activated in all the divisions.
“Information and educational materials have been distributed to the divisions and health facilities. Two ambulances have been designated for evacuation of suspected and confirmed cases,” he said.
The spokesperson said the isolation unit at Naguru Hospital has been assessed and prepared.