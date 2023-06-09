EC condemns violence in Bukedea LC5 by-elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) has condemned the election-related violence against Mr David Steven Omagor who is one of the Bukedea District chairman candidates in the forthcoming by-elections set for June 14.

Mr Omagor was assaulted by a group of people, who he termed as ‘goons’ on Tuesday as he turned up for a nomination exercise at Bukedea District Electoral Commission offices. He noted that, while getting out of his car at the EC’s office, he was attacked by close to 50 goons who beat him and tore his clothes.

“The Electoral Commission strongly condemns this act [assault of political candidate] as intolerant, unacceptable and criminal because it infringes on the rights of citizens to freely participate in the electoral activities. Such violent conduct also damages our democratic and electoral processes,” the EC said in a statement on Thursday.

The commission urged police to investigate into the matter to ensure that the culprits are brought to book.

The commission further urged candidates, their agents and supporters to refrain from any acts of aggression and violence and comply with the law by observing electoral guidelines in order to achieve peaceful by-elections.

It assured Ugandans that all the by-elections and future elections will be held peacefully despite the isolated violent cases.

The assaulted Omagor (independent) is in a race with other 6 contestants who include; Mary Akol (NRM), Pius Edekeny (Independent), Paul Okiria (NUP), Sam Oita Odeke (FDC) and Lokwiisk Tychicus Ebulkalin (Independence).