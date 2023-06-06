Goons beat Bukedea LC5 aspirant at EC offices

About 50 goons Tuesday afternoon beat up an independent aspirant in the Bukedea Electoral Commission (EC) offices and made off with his crucial electoral documents as he walked in for nomination.

District chairman aspirant David Steven Omagor said he had approached the electoral body seeking consideration to be nominated in the morning but the Bukedea EC returning officer Suleiman Kato insisted that his nomination was for the afternoon.

“When I returned to EC offices at 1:45pm, the group of seemingly hired goons totaling to almost 50 pounced on me, beat me up, and they made off with our nomination papers,” Omagor explained as he was supported to speak by his aides.

Omagor said when he tried to reach out EC authorities following the attack, Kato advised him to report the matter to police.

James Okello, one of the handlers for Omagor described the advice from the EC returning officer as a “mockery in disguise.”

“How do you send us to the people who superintended over the beating of an aspirant who was coming for nomination at the EC premises? It is clear that they don’t want the candidate of the people to be nominated,” Okello added.

One of the Bukedea LCV by-election contestants, Mr David Steven Omagor being helped up after he was attacked and beaten by a group of suspected goons at the Electoral Commission offices in Bukedea District on June 6, 2023. The attack comes days after Mr Omagor on Sunday said his… pic.twitter.com/OWZzWT398u — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) June 6, 2023

Bukedea District Police Commander (DPC) Charles Okoto who is on the ground refused to comment on the matter, referring this reporter to the area police spokesperson Oscar Ageca.

But when contacted on phone, Ageca told Monitor that he “would get back to us.”

Sunday attack

On Sunday, suspected assailants reportedly dressed in police uniform, attacked Omagor’s temporary residence in Emokori ward and allegedly stole his electoral materials and Shs162 million campaign money.

“Money worth Shs20 million belonging to the wife to the owner of the house I lodged in was also taken along with my $2,300 executive wristwatch,” he added.

He told this publication that he managed to evade the attackers by disguising as a woman and hid under the bed.

Nomination for aspirants in the Bukedea district LC5 by-election started on Monday with Lokwiisk Tychicus Ebukalin and NRM flag bearer Mary Akol.

Omagor had been allowed another chance for nomination on Tuesday before his electoral items were taken at the watch of police at EC offices in Bukedea.

If the EC doesn’t give him a third nomination chance, the race will remain with Mary Akol [NRM], Pius Edekeny [independent], Paul Okiria [NUP], Sam Oita Odeke [FDC] and Lokwiisk Tychicus Ebukalin [independent].

The Bukedea LC5 chairperson position fell vacant after the demise of former Chairman Moses Olemukan.

The people of Bukedea will be going for the by-election on June 14.

Past incident