EC, security on standby as Oyam North votes MP

A total of 90,733 registered voters go to the polls today to elect a new MP to replace former State Minister for Labour, Col (rtd) Charles Okello Engola, in the Oyam North by-election.

The Electoral Commission (EC) and security forces have reassured the public of a free and fair elections.

The territorial command of North Kyoga region headed by the Regional Police Commander, Mr Deo Obura, told Daily Monitor that they have put security matters on top of the agenda.

“From day one, we have had quite a very peaceful process with one registered case of assault where a journalist who was to moderate a talk show paid by the NRM team was allegedly assaulted and the case is closely being investigated by our territorial command at Oyam Central Police Station,” SP Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, said in a statement yesterday.

The Oyam District’s Electoral Commission returning officer, Mr Richard Onoba, too said they won’t tolerate election malpractice.

He said the voting materials will be distributed to all the 167 polling stations in eight administrative units that make up the constituency before elections kick off at 7am.

“Yesterday (Tuesday), we received polling materials for this election. Now we are sorting them out for redistribution to the polling stations,’’ Mr Onoba told the media yesterday.

He appealed to the voters to turn up early for the elections.

“I am asking all the voters to turn up for this important election so that they can choose a leader of their choice. Let them be calm and peaceful,’’ he said.

Candidates

There are four candidates in the race, among them, academic-cum-researcher Dr Eunice Apio Otuko of UPC, and Mr Samuel Engola Okello, a son of the slain minister that the ruling party picked as its flag bearer.

Other contenders are Mr Daniel Okello of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party and Mr Newton Freddy Okello of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

By press time yesterday, polling materials had arrived in Oyam District and were pending dispatch to respective polling stations.

The materials were being kept at Oyam District headquarters where the EC is expected to tally the results.

They include 167 black ballot boxes, 167 transparent ballot boxes, voter registers, and biometric voter verification kits.