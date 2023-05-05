EC sets date for Bukedea LC5 by-election

The people of Bukedea District will go to the polls on June 14 to elect a new district chairperson, according to recently released road map by the Independent Electoral Commission (EC).

The seat fell vacant following the death of the former Chairperson Moses Olemukan in December 2022. Olemukan died of colon cancer, only a year and a half into his tenure.

Details in an EC electoral roadmap indicate that processes leading to the by-election will commence on May 8 with the updating of the National Voters’ Register, then a display of the register for 10 days. Other preparatory procedures include registration as a voter for transfer of voting location.

The nomination of candidates will be conducted on June 5 and 6.

“Nominated candidates will conduct campaign meetings for six days starting June 7-12, 2023,” the EC statement reads.

In January, this publication reported that about 10 persons had expressed interest to take over the district leadership.

The 10 include 28-year-old Loyce Akiror, the daughter of the deceased whose candidature was endorsed by top Teso leaders including Vice President Jessica Alupo.