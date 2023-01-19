Race to replace Bukedea LC5 boss gathers pace

The race to replace the former chairperson of Bukedea District, Mr Moses Olemukan, has gathered pace, with 10 people expressing interest in the seat.

Mr Olemukan died of colon cancer in December. Even before the Electoral Commission releases the roadmap for the by-election, those interested in the seat are already holding consultation meetings with voters.

The head teacher of Soroti Secondary School, Mr Martin Obore Okiria, is one of those who have declared interest to vie for the seat on the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party ticket.

“I have picked interest to contest, but I am still in negotiations with the daughter of the late [Olemukan], ” he told the Monitor on Tuesday.

Mr Okiria and others face stiff competition from Mr Loyce Akiror, the daughter of the late Olemukan, who is riding on the sympathy vote.

Her candidature was endorsed by the Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo, Mr Kenneth Ongalo Obote, the State minister for Teso Affairs; Mr Raphael Magyezi the minister of Local Government, and Ms Hellen Asamo, the State minister for Disability Affairs, during the burial of her father. She is 28 years old and pursuing a diploma in Public Administration from International University.

Others seeking to contest on the NRM ticket are former Bukedea District youth chairperson Simon Ongura, musician and former Bukedea sub-county chairperson Emong Johnson Otinga, NRM Bukedea chairperson Michael Ongole, pharmacist Sam Opeto, and former Kachumbala Sub-county councillor George William Atum.

Also in the race are former speaker Lokwiisk Tychicus Ebukalin, who is the son of another former district chairman Sam Ebukalin. Mr David Leonard Ekepu of the Forum for Democratic Change has also expressed interest in the seat .

Ms Akiror told Monitor that she is in the race to implement and accomplish her father’s manifesto.

“I want to carry on with the legacy left behind by my father. I want to bring unity and development in Bukedea,” she said. Mr Okiria said he will prioritise the interests of the people of Bukedea.

“I am neutral and I will try to unite [political] camps in Bukedea. In every institution [that] I have worked at, visible developments are seen,” he said.

Mr Ebukalin said if elected, he would dedicate his efforts towards economic growth of the district by ensuring that infrastructures established by the government, such as the milk cooler in Kabarwa, rice and maize hullers in Kolir and Kidongole sub-counties, are utilised to increase household incomes. Mr Atum said his target is to bring unity to the district.

What voters say...

Mr Mike Okwi, the councillor for Bukedea Sub-county, said: “We need a person who will foster development like the late chairman. We need a champion of unity who will ignore camps and work for the wananchi.’’