EC tasks police to probe attack on LC5 aspirant

The chairperson of Electoral Commission (EC), Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, has tasked police to expeditiously investigate the alleged acts of violence and take action against the perpetrators.

The statement comes aft er the Tuesday incident in which one of the aspirants, Mr David Steven Omagor, an independent aspirant, was assaulted outside the premises of EC offices in Bukedea. Mr Omagor was allegedly attacked by more than 50 goons who made off with his nomination papers and academic documents.

Prior to the Tuesday assault, Omagor’s residence in Emokori Ward was raided by unknown people who stole the nomination papers he had initially prepared and Shs162 million to facilitate his campaign team. Mr Byabakama, in a press statement yesterday, said: “The electoral commission would like to assure members of the public of its commitment to ensuring that these by-elections and future elections are held in peaceful conditions,” he said.

Mr Byabakama said such attacks infringe on the rights of citizens to freely participate in electoral activities, adding that such violent conduct also damages democratic and electoral processes. Omagor petitions EC Mr Omagor had earlier told Monitor that he had petitioned the EC over the assault. He said his attackers wanted to ensure he is not nominated.

“I am still weak, but my team and I managed to reach out to the Electoral Commission in Kampala to hand over our petition of two incidents in which our democratic rights have been violated,” he said yesterday.

The EC spokesperson, Mr Paul Bukenya, told this publication that the commission will meet all parties in the Bukedea by-election today to address complaints and also issue guidelines.