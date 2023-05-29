Eight dead, nine injured in three separate road crashes

At least eight people have been confirmed dead and nine others injured in three separate motor crashes on the Mpigi-Kanoni-Sembabule Road and Kampala- Hoima highway.

Two of the crashes happened at around 5am on Mpigi-Kanoni Road.

According to an eyewitness, Mr Samuel Bwete, the driver of a speeding saloon car lost control and knocked a pavement.

“The driver of the Toyota Wish failed to negotiate a corner yet there was an on-coming trailer, so he decided to hit the pavement to avoid a head-on collision,” he said.

Police identified one of the deceased as Laihana Naluwoza, 30, and another as a male juvenile whose particulars are yet to be established. Four other occupants who are not yet identified sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Gombe Hospital.

At Kayenje Village, Gombe Town Council a hit-and-run saloon car knocked nine foot pilgrims trekking to Namugongo Martyrs Shines and left one, Margret Nakafeero, 58, dead. Five other pilgrims sustained serious injuries while three juveniles escaped unhurt. All the foot pilgrims from St. Joseph Church Buyinja- Butoole Parish, Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese, are residents of Kiriri in Mpenja Sub County ,Gomba District.

Ms Lydia Tumushabe, the Katonga Regional Police spokesperson confirmed both crashes and cautioned all motorists using the diversion route through Mpigi-Butambala –Gomba-Sembabula –Bukomansimbi –Masaka to avoid speeding since the road is narrow and busy these days.

"We all know that the traffic on Kampala-Masaka highway was diverted to that routez. We continue to caution all road users to value life and avoid speeding," she said.

Meanwhile, five other people were knocked dead by a bus Reg.No. UBF953 belonging to Link Bus Company on the Kampala-Hoima highway. The 9pm Sunday crash occurred at Maggi Village, Kyekumbya Sub County ,Kiboga District. The deceased were identified as Bosco James 30, Denis Bitangishaka, 21, Mubulo Pulosiperio, 30, Venati Sekanza, 31, and James Ndikimaana, 25.

According to Mr Julius Okurut, the Kiboga District traffic officer, the five victims were riding on a boda boda Bajaj Boxer Reg.No UFM 237 K from Kibisi Village where they had gone to watch a football match when they were knocked.

Mr Okurut said when the bus reached Kasega Village, it collided with a Fuso Truck with an unidentified number plate which was moving in the opposite direction.