Election petitions overburden Ugandans – Ssegona

Busiro East Legislator Medard Lubega Ssegona has blamed politicians of burdening electorates with petitions every after elections.

Mr Ssegona was Thursday talking on the sidelines of Mbarara High Court on where he had gone represent former Katerera MP Katoto Hatwib in an election petition against his elder brother Muhammed Kato for allegedly using falsified documents to get nominated.

He said electorates deserve to know their leaders in time and forge a way forward but this chance is hampered by a petition.

“Election disputes by their nature inherently are the burden to the country because first of all the citizens should know who their leaders are in a timely manner and decide who to move with and how to move back to normal life,” he said.

Mr Ssegona said election petitions are a result of poorly organized elections which cannot be bearable by anybody who participates in the same.

Mr Ssegona advised the Electoral Commission (EC) to always ask politicians to submit the academic documents in time so that they are verified and whoever does not have qualifications should not forge his way to Parliament.

“The law is clear, so the academic documents must be submitted in time, verified and then we should have no case relating to academic qualifications. It is about us, the rules are clear, they are written on the wall,” he said.

The visiting judge Moses Kazibwe Kawumi started on Tuesday hearing the six-election petition filed at the high court in Ankole sub-region. Justice Kazibwe promised to hear and conclude the six petitions in a period of one month.

