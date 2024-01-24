Emotions run high as Lango leaders pay tribute to ‘iconic leader’ Ogwal

Emotions ran high on Wednesday as mourners gathered at Angwecibange Primary School, Dokolo Town, to pay their last respects to the fallen Dokolo Woman Member of Parliament, Barbra Cecilia Atim Ogwal.

Ogwal, who died of cancer-related illness at a hospital in India on January 18, 2024, will be laid to rest at her home in Alito Sub-county, Kole District, on Saturday.

Her widower and members of her family were surrounded by friends as they received the remains of the deceased MP.

The leaders also held a joint regional council sitting in honour of the deceased’s service to humanity where Dokolo LC5 chairperson, Mr James Otto Apili, urged leaders to embrace the fight against political injustice and abuse of human rights in the country.

Mr Kenneth Owaa, Aletong District Speaker, also chairperson OF all Lango District Speakers’ Association, told mourners that when the news about Ogwal’s death was first broken, many people could not believe it.

Leaders from Lango pay tribute to Ogwal at Angwecibange Primary School, Dokolo Town, on January 24, 2024.

“I think some people will confirm today after they have viewed the body that atat (grandma) is gone,” he said.

“Uganda has lost a great person who was very passionate about human rights. She demonstrated a very high level of integrity and the commitment to the service of humanity irrespective of party, religion, culture or any other affiliations.”

The chairperson of Alebtong District, Mr David Kennedy Odongo, said Ogwal brought democracy in Uganda.

“And we are requesting that if it comes to the election period, let us practice true democracy. We should not arrest others while others are moving freely without being arrested,” he said.

Mr Denis Obol, Kole LC5 councillor, said: “Imat Ogwal was married in Kole and that is where her remains will be buried. As Kole District local government, we also have proposals of things we want done in her memory.”

Mr Obol said they want the government to upgrade Aboke Health Centre IV to a district hospital status.

“Ogwal had been advocating for the education of girl children across the board. We have land near Baropiro in Alito, where we intend to construct a vocational institute, and we ask the government to finance the project.”

Mr James Omar Elem, Lira City councillor, proposed that in memory of the deceased, an education trust fund should be set up to support the education of needy children.