Emulate Janani Luwum’s humility, students told

A section of the Clergy has rallied students and the general public to fight injustice, corruption and moral decadence in line with the true attributes of the late Archbishop of Uganda Janani Luwum who was killed in 1977 at the height of political unrest in Uganda.

“We are in a country where moral decadence is on the rise as a result of permissiveness. We are growing intolerant to one another and corruption is at its peak in our respective communities and the public spaces. Our duty as Christians and students gathered to commemorate the Janani Luwum day is to think about our contribution to a better society,” Kampala Diocesan Secretary (COU) Rev Can John Awodi told students at the commemoration of the Janani Luwum Day held at St Janani Luwum Secondary School in Luweero District on February 16.

“When we gather in commemoration of Janani Luwum Day, we should be thinking about what is not going well in our respective communities and the country. We all know that Archbishop Luwum was murdered for speaking the truth and the fight against injustice in Uganda,” he said.

He urged respective societies including the schools to walk the talk in fighting corruption, moral decadence and injustice.

“The bad behaviour is not limited to students but extends to the teachers, political leaders, parents and even persons serving in the different religious faiths as leaders. Our obligation should be to out as ambassadors of peace, love and development,” he adds.

According to Rev Can Awodi, the indiscipline and moral degeneration characterized by drug abuse, lack of respect for others and corrupt tendencies shade a bad picture for the young generation.



The late Archbishop Janani Luwum is the Patron Saint of the Janani schools. Mr Mike Kironde, the Director at the Janani schools said the school joins the rest of the country to celebrate the Janani Luwum Day because of the strong foundation that is anchored on the character of the Late Archbishop of Uganda.

“This is the very reason why we welcome all students and the community to have the celebration at the Bombo-Kalule campus in Luweero District,” he said.